Fox determined to end on a high as the Lions head for cup final

Peterborough Lions head coach Darren Fox is desperate to finish the season with some silverware.

Former Saints star Fox has been at the helm of the Bretton-based club for three seasons and has steered them to top-four finishes in National League Division Three in each of those campaigns.

But he’s never actually won a trophy.

That, he believes, will all change on Wednesday (April 26) when the Lions take on Bedford Athletic in the final of theEast Midlands Cup at Bedford Blues’ Goldington Road ground.

The last time Lions won the prestigious competition was back in 2013-2014 - the only other season they’ve played in it and the season just before Fox arrived at Bretton Park.

“We have had a good season and deserve to win something,” he insisted.

“To put together that 10-match unbeaten run in the league was amazing and we know that with a little bit more luck here and there we could have finished higher than fourth.

“We’re all desperate to end the season on a high. The bodies are tired but if we remain focussed mentally we should be okay.

“It will be a difficult game but we owe it to ourselves to finish on a high.

“Of course we’re all looking forward to a rest and a summer holiday but we mustn’t think about that until the final whistle goes on Wednesday.”

Fox won’t be considering his cup final selection until after Saturday’s last league game of the season away to Derby (3pm).

For that clash second row forward Sam Crooks is set to return after a two-month injury lay-off and Tom Dougherty will rejoin the fold after attending his sister’s wedding in New Zealand.

The Lions were pipped 21-20 by Derby at Bretton on the first Saturday of the season and will be gunning for revenge.

Lions won both league games against Bedford Athletic - 30-25 at home and 28-24 away - and while the Lions will definitely finish fourth, Bedford Athletic will be relegated after finishing second-from-bottom.

Borough end their super season in Midlands Division Two East (South) with an away game at Oadby Wyggestonians.

They ran away with the ttitle race and were comfirmed as champions three games ago.

But coach Lee Adamson says they’ll be no let-up.

He said: “We are looking forward to this game in the same way as every other game this season. We have set performance targets and are keen to go and finish off the season in style.

“Even with our Lithuanian and Hungarian international players away playing in the European Championship we are selecting from a strong group and have some difficult decisions to make at centre, nine, wing and in the pack.”

Oundle have claimed runners-up spot behind Borough and they travel to Oakham looking for one point to secure home advantage in the play-offs.