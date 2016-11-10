Exciting times for Borough as two senior sides hit top spot

Borough Rugby Club are on the crest of a wave at the moment.

On Saturday both their first and second teams went top of their respective leagues and at the same time three of their senior stars were playing in an international match.

The Borough first team went top of Midlands East Division Two (South) after chalking up a 27-15 win at Rushden & Higham.

They were made to work much harder than expected by the big set of Rushden forwards and Borough actually trailed 15-10 at the break.

But with a strong wind advantage in the second half, Borough pulled away to secure a bonus-point win with five tries coming from Stefan Gallucci (2), Jonno Anderson (2) and Michael Bean.

They now lead the way at the summit by two points from Oadby Wyggs and Oundle - the latter beating Stamford 39-34 with outstanding number eight Robb Shingles again leading the way with a couple of touchdowns.

Borough admitted to not being at their best but as vice-chairman Archie Bennett pointed out: “We went there with a target of getting five points and that is what we achieved.”

Borough seconds meanwhile went top of the East Midlands Bombardier League after beating Huntingdon seconds 61-5.

There was a welcome return to action in this game for Ben Crooks, and the only blemish was a red card handed out to Andy Barringer.

The three first team players on international duty were Paulius Strigonas, Tomolionas Dainius and Domatus Tautkus.

They were in the Lithuania side that beat Latvia 11-6 in the European Championship.

Borough head coach Lee Adamson said: “It is a great honour for the three boys to represent their country and we are all very proud of them at Borough.

“To play international rugby is a huge achievement and well deserved. The boys have been in good form for us this season and we will welcome them home for the resumption of our league programme against Stamford on November 19th.”

Things are also looking up across the city for Peterborough Lions.

After a poor start to the season, the Bretton-based club made it two wins on the trot in National League Division Three when winning 25-6 at Syston on Saturday.

It was their first away win of the campaign and arrived seven days after they toppled league leaders Sheffield in thrilling fashion at Bretton Park.

Fly-half Will Carrington had a fine game, scoring a try himself and creating another for Kaz Henderson.

The Lions third try was a superb solo effort by flanker Tom Gulland from 50 yards out.

“Tom’s try was the icing on the cake. It was a fantastic individual effort and capped a fine day for us,” said Lions chairman Andy Moore.

“We’re playing much better these days. The lads are getting to know one another better, they’re communicating better, and the tactics are better. And, perhaps the highlight of our play at the moment, we’re defending brilliantly.”