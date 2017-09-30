ENGLISH CLUBS CHAMPIONSHIP: Lions storm to the top of the table

Peterborough Lions roared to the top of the Midlands Premiership table this afternoon (September 30) with another superb display.

They were at Longton and preserved their 100 per cent start to the season by winning 41-28 to make it a fabulous five wins out of five. Newport entered the day at the head of the standings but suffered a shock 17-12 defeat at home to Nuneaton. Birmingham have gone second, a point behind the Lions.

Wes Cope drives forward for the Lions against Longton. Picture: Mick Sutterby

“For 50 minutes we were awesome,” enthused Lions chairman Andy Moore. “They couldn’t live with us and we played like a top-of-the-table team. We did everything necessary to win the game.

“Unfortunately we went off the boil in the last half-an-hour. Their big old forwards teased us and we lost our heads to be honest. But all in all it was another great day out. You can’t complain about a maximum 25 points from five games. Blimey, this time last year we only had six points.”

Once again Tongans Semisi Sitanislei Tei and Sioki Vaha Taufu’i were the stars of the show. Centre Sitanslei Tei scorched in for another hat-trick of tries - his second on the trot - and number eight Vaha Taufu’i powererd over for two touchdowns.

Nico Defeo also ascored a try and Dan Malen kicked a penalty and four conversions.

Will Moore in possession for the Lions against Longton. Picture: Mick Sutterby

New club coach Vili Ma’asi made his first start of the season and was a major force up front. The Lions continually made 20 metres or more from rolling mauls and all were orchestrated by Ma’Asi.

Sam Crooks, whose wife gave birth last night, missed the game as did Tom Lewis, Pete Kolakowski, Josh Waller, Connor Gracey and Tom Aviss. That meant there were first appearances of the season for Will Moore, Matt Higgins and Fergal McNamara.

“To win so convincingly with so many players out shows we must be doing something right,” added Moore.