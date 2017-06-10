ENGLISH CLUB CHAMPIONSHIP FIXTURES: Borough face Huntingdon on opening day

Peterborough Rugby Club face a juicy start to the 2017-2018 campaign.

Last season’s Midlands Division Two East (South) champions will visit big local rivals Huntingdon in their first game at the new Midlands Division One level.

Peterborough Lions in action at Bridgnorth last season.

That opening fixture is on September 2 when Oundle, also promoted to Midlands Division One East last season, will be away at Leighton Buzzard.

Borough clash with Oundle on October 28 at Fengate with the return fixture on February 17.

Peterborough Lions kick off their Midlands Premiership season with an away match at Bridgnorth on September 2.

The Lions lost the corresponding fixture 16-13 in Shropshire last season.

ENGLISH CLUBS CHAMPIONSHIP FIXTURES

MIDLANDS PREMIER DIVISION

September 2

Bridgnorth v Peterborough Lions

September 9

Peterborough Lions v Derby

September 16

Doncaster Phoenix v Peterborough Lions

September 23

Peterborough Lions v Lichfield

September 30

Longton v Peterborough Lions

October 14

Peterborough Lions v Newbold on Avon

October 21

Newport v Peterborough Lions

October 28

Peterborough Lions v Nuneaton

November 4

Old Halesonians v Peterborough Lions

November 11

Scunthorpe v Peterborough Lions

November 25

Peterborough Lions v Sandbach

December 2

Birmingham & Solihull v Peterborough Lions

December 9

Peterborough Lions v Bournville

December 16

Derby v Peterborough Lions

January 6

Peterborough Lions v Doncaster Phoenix

January 13

Lichfield v Peterborough Lions

January 20

Peterborough Lions v Longton

January 27

Newbold on Avon v Peterborough Lions

February 3

Peterborough Lions v Newport

February 17

Nuneaton v Peterborough Lions

March 3

Peterborough Lions v Old Halesonians

March 10

Peterborough Lions v Scunthorpe

March 24

Sandbach v Peterborough Lions

April 7

Peterborough Lions v Birmingham & Solihull

April 14

Bournville v Peterborough Lions

April 21

Peterborough Lions v Bridgnorth

MIDLANDS DIVISION ONE EAST

September 2

Huntingdon v Peterborough

Leighton Buzzard v Oundle

September 9

Oundle v Market Rasen & Louth

Peterborough v Kettering

September 16

Leighton Buzzard v Peterborough

Melton Mowbray v Oundle

September 23

Oundle v Northampton Old Scouts

Peterborough v Market Rasen & Louth

September 30

Melton Mowbray v Peterborough

Old Northamptonians v Oundle

October 14

Peterborough v Northampton Old Scouts

Wellingborough v Oundle

October 21

Old Northamptonians v Peterborough

Oundle v Paviors

October 28

Peterborough v Oundle

November 4

Oundle v Syston

Paviors v Peterborough

November 11

Bedford Athletic v Oundle

Wellingborough v Peterborough

November 25

Oundle v Bugbrooke

Peterborough v Syston

December 2

Bedford Athletic v Peterborough

Huntingdon v Oundle

December 9

Oundle v Kettering

Peterborough v Bugbrooke

December 16

Kettering v Peterborough

Market Rasen v Oundle

January 6

Oundle v Melton Mowbray

Peterborough v Leighton Buzzard

January 13

Market Rasen v Peterborough

Northampton Old Scouts v Oundle

January 20

Oundle v Old Northamptonians

Peterborough v Melton Mowbray

January 27

Northampton Old Scouts v Peterborough

Oundle v Wellingborough

February 3

Paviors v Oundle

Peterborough v Old Northamptonians

February 17

Oundle v Peterborough

March 3

Peterborough v Paviors

Syston v Oundle

March 10

Oundle v Bedford Athletic

Peterborough v Wellingborough

March 24

Bugbrooke v Oundle

Syston v Peterborough

April 7

Oundle v Huntingdon

Peterborough v Bedford Athletic

April 14

Bugbrooke v Peterborough

Kettering v Oundle

April 21

Oundle v Leighton Buzzard

Peterborough v Huntingdon