ENGLISH CLUB CHAMPIONSHIP FIXTURES: Borough face Huntingdon on opening day

Peterborough Rugby Club face a juicy start to the 2017-2018 campaign.
Last season’s Midlands Division Two East (South) champions will visit big local rivals Huntingdon in their first game at the new Midlands Division One level.
That opening fixture is on September 2 when Oundle, also promoted to Midlands Division One East last season, will be away at Leighton Buzzard.
Borough clash with Oundle on October 28 at Fengate with the return fixture on February 17.
Peterborough Lions kick off their Midlands Premiership season with an away match at Bridgnorth on September 2.
The Lions lost the corresponding fixture 16-13 in Shropshire last season.
ENGLISH CLUBS CHAMPIONSHIP FIXTURES
MIDLANDS PREMIER DIVISION
September 2
Bridgnorth v Peterborough Lions
September 9
Peterborough Lions v Derby
September 16
Doncaster Phoenix v Peterborough Lions
September 23
Peterborough Lions v Lichfield
September 30
Longton v Peterborough Lions
October 14
Peterborough Lions v Newbold on Avon
October 21
Newport v Peterborough Lions
October 28
Peterborough Lions v Nuneaton
November 4
Old Halesonians v Peterborough Lions
November 11
Scunthorpe v Peterborough Lions
November 25
Peterborough Lions v Sandbach
December 2
Birmingham & Solihull v Peterborough Lions
December 9
Peterborough Lions v Bournville
December 16
Derby v Peterborough Lions
January 6
Peterborough Lions v Doncaster Phoenix
January 13
Lichfield v Peterborough Lions
January 20
Peterborough Lions v Longton
January 27
Newbold on Avon v Peterborough Lions
February 3
Peterborough Lions v Newport
February 17
Nuneaton v Peterborough Lions
March 3
Peterborough Lions v Old Halesonians
March 10
Peterborough Lions v Scunthorpe
March 24
Sandbach v Peterborough Lions
April 7
Peterborough Lions v Birmingham & Solihull
April 14
Bournville v Peterborough Lions
April 21
Peterborough Lions v Bridgnorth
MIDLANDS DIVISION ONE EAST
September 2
Huntingdon v Peterborough
Leighton Buzzard v Oundle
September 9
Oundle v Market Rasen & Louth
Peterborough v Kettering
September 16
Leighton Buzzard v Peterborough
Melton Mowbray v Oundle
September 23
Oundle v Northampton Old Scouts
Peterborough v Market Rasen & Louth
September 30
Melton Mowbray v Peterborough
Old Northamptonians v Oundle
October 14
Peterborough v Northampton Old Scouts
Wellingborough v Oundle
October 21
Old Northamptonians v Peterborough
Oundle v Paviors
October 28
Peterborough v Oundle
November 4
Oundle v Syston
Paviors v Peterborough
November 11
Bedford Athletic v Oundle
Wellingborough v Peterborough
November 25
Oundle v Bugbrooke
Peterborough v Syston
December 2
Bedford Athletic v Peterborough
Huntingdon v Oundle
December 9
Oundle v Kettering
Peterborough v Bugbrooke
December 16
Kettering v Peterborough
Market Rasen v Oundle
January 6
Oundle v Melton Mowbray
Peterborough v Leighton Buzzard
January 13
Market Rasen v Peterborough
Northampton Old Scouts v Oundle
January 20
Oundle v Old Northamptonians
Peterborough v Melton Mowbray
January 27
Northampton Old Scouts v Peterborough
Oundle v Wellingborough
February 3
Paviors v Oundle
Peterborough v Old Northamptonians
February 17
Oundle v Peterborough
March 3
Peterborough v Paviors
Syston v Oundle
March 10
Oundle v Bedford Athletic
Peterborough v Wellingborough
March 24
Bugbrooke v Oundle
Syston v Peterborough
April 7
Oundle v Huntingdon
Peterborough v Bedford Athletic
April 14
Bugbrooke v Peterborough
Kettering v Oundle
April 21
Oundle v Leighton Buzzard
Peterborough v Huntingdon