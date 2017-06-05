ENGLAND CALL: Form Oundle School players to tour Argentina

England head coach Eddie Jones has selected former Oundle School and Sale Sharks players, identical 18 year-old twins Ben and Tom Curry, for the England squad to travel to Argentina next month.

Tom recently made his international debut when he came on after 36 minutes against the Barbarians in the Old Mutual Wealth Cup and after England’s 28-14 victory he was named man-of-the-match.

Oundle’s director of sport Danny Grewcock, a former director of Bath Rugby Academy who himself enjoyed a distinguished career as a professional rugby player, said: “Everyone at Oundle is incredibly proud of Tom and Ben’s achievements. They have done phenomenally well, not only to gain professional contracts but also to make their Premiership debuts in their first year.

“The fact that they are now in the England touring squad to Argentina shows the belief and potential the England management have in both players. There are exciting times ahead for the lads and I am sure everyone at Oundle School will be following their success.”

Grewcock played for Coventry, Saracens and then Bath, won 69 England caps, was selected for two British Lions tours and was awarded the MBE for his services to rugby.

The Curry twins have previously played for the Elite England Under 18 rugby side as well as representing Cheshire and North of England at Under 16 level. Both were capped for England Under 16s - Ben with England Under 16 Saxons and Tom with England Under 16s.

Tom was also awarded England Under 16 Player of Year (The Trevor Watton Cup) in that season and the boys were both in the England Under 20s grand slam winning side with Ben winning two consecutive man-of-the-match awards himself.

Head of rugby at Oundle (and also a former England player), John Olver added: “Oundle has had a rich run of fortune at the Elite England level over recent years. Together with Ben and Tom, Sam Olver (Tom and Ben’s cousin) and Josh Peters also represented England Under 18s.

“All four players have signed professional contracts post Oundle, with Ben and Tom Curry signing record five-year contracts for Sale Sharks, Josh Peters is already fully professional at Northampton Saints and Sam Olver has moved from the Saints to Worcester for next season.”

England’s games are on July 10 and 17 and if the Curry twins are selected to play they will be the youngest players to play for England in 105 years and the only twins!