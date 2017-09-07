Deepings youngsters enjoy their day out with the Tigers

Young players from Deepings Rugby Club honed their skills with the professionals at 10-time English champions Leicester Tigers on Sunday (September 3)

The group from Lincolnshire took part in a Tigers Matchday Coaching Clinic and then joined a 22,582-strong crowd at Welford Road for the Aviva Premiership fixture against Bath Rugby on the opening weekend of the new season.

Tigers Matchday Coaching Clinics allow teams to work with Tigers coaches to develop their individual and team skills, as well as taking tips and techniques with them to work on.

The Deepings players also had an opportunity to quiz Tigers players Will Evans and Pat Cilliers about life in professional rugby and then they soaked up the matchday atmosphere at Welford Road and watched the professionals in action.

They even managed to follow in the players’ footsteps by having a team photo taken on the famous turf at half-time in front of the crowd.

Kieran Lynch, a coach at Deepings, accompanied the team for their photo with Tigers wing Adam Thompstone and Tonga international forward Valentino Mapapalangi and said: “They’ve had such a great experience, many thanks to Tigers!

“We’ve had such a fantastic experience at the coaching clinic, which was really well run, and being out here on the Tigers pitch is just amazing for the lads, it’s absolutely great.”