CUP FINAL REPORT: Sargeant’s men take charge

There was another cup win for local rugby players to celebrate yesterday (May 1).

Stamford College Old Boys travelled to Grimsby to face Gainsborough in the Lincs Cup final and took the honours 27-19.

Coach Sam Sargeant leads the Stamford College Old Boys celebrations from the front.

The game was a very tight well-fought match with Gainsborough fielding an enormous front five. But the Stamford lads put their bodies on the line, making some brutal hits to get the job done.

Their first try was scored under the posts by Andrew Durrant after a blindside break by prop Cat Walker, who slipped a beautiful inside pass to his winger.

The second Stamford try came in the second half, when Gainsborough failed to make touch. Celfyn John caught the ball and shipped it wide to young full-back Callum Johns. He in turn gave it to Liam Greenslade, who carved through the defence.

Walker crossed for try number three on the back of a powerful driving line-out and it was another forceful thrust from the forwards which created the fourth and final try. That was a penalty try awarded as Gainsborough came in from the side and collapsed the maul.

Stamford College Old Boys on the attack against Gainsborough.

Happy Stamford coach Sam Sargeant said: “The lads battled well and showed great mental strength to make sure we got the win. Man-of-the-match was Andrew Barringer, who did not stop working and put in some monumental hits on their big runners!

“The lads have been awesome this season. There’s no bad attitudes, just good plan hard work and a willingness to learn. We have achieved out highest league finish for 15 years (fourth) and won the Lincs Cup. I’m over the moon.”