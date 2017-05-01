CUP FINAL REPORT: Bourne bloom in the Vase

Bourne Rugby Club ended their season with a trophy-winning performance on Saturday (April 29).

The Lincolnshire side beat lower level Keyworth 25-3 in the Notts, Lincs and Derby Vase final to make up for last season’s disappointment when losing out 22-20 to Stamford College Old Boys in the final of the same competition.

Dave Maudsley’s side outscored their Lincolnshire opponents by four tries to none.

Sam Thornburn raced 70 metres to touch down for their first try after an interception but the only other score in the first period was a Keyworth penalty.

Josh Lynch extended Bourne’s lead to 12-3 with their second try after good work by Rob Bentley. Sam Evison added the conversion.

Keyworth fought back strongly and substitute winger Donald Sweeting pulled off a superb try-saving tackle to keep them out.

Evison then kicked a difficult penalty to give Bourne breathing space before Sweeting effectively won the match with a burst of pace to dive in at the corner.

Bourne put the icing on the cake when Bentley finished off a strong Jack Berry run.

Bourne: Wheeler, Appleby, Gill, Rushton, Mabey, Hiscocks, Binns, Lindley; Evison, Dixon (Capt), Bentley, Harby, S. Thornburn, Lynch, Berry. Subs: Sleight, Smith, Keast, H. Thornburn, Sweeting, Charlton, Lagdon.

In Saturday’s other cup final - The Hunts & Peterborough County Cup decider at Fengate - Borough seconds beat Deepings 28-17.