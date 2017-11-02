COLLEGE RUGBY: Regional College too strong for schoolboys

Peterborough Regional College had their English Colleges League fixture cancelled yesterday (November 1) but maintained their winning sequence in a friendly.

They travelled to Sleaford to face Carres Grammar School and proved far too powerful for their hosts, running out 83-5 winners to keep their momentum going ahead of a huge fixture at Hills Road, Cambridge, next week.

The Peterborough forwards were bigger and stronger and soon began to dominate.

The first score came eight minutes into the game as prop Luke Green bulldozed his way over the line and five minutes later hooker Muhammed Gaibee touched down.

Jack Davis, the other prop, then got in on the try-scoring act and further tries by Tanaka Kanhukamwe, Patrick Forshaw, Nick Langton and Tim Moore made it 43-0 at the break.

Peterborough cleared their bench for the second half and that meant debuts for Theo Hylton and Ronan Rawlins.

The onslaught continued and further tries were added by Xander Livingston (2), Davis, Hudson Rees-Jones, Rawlins and Tyler Bibby.

Peterborough coach Lewis Capes said: “This was unknown territory for us and we thank Carres for taking the fixture. Although we were too powerful, their boys never gave up and the game was played with great spirit.”