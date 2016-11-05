COLLEGE RUGBY: Peterborough claim a notable scalp

Peterborough Regional College picked up their best British Colleges League win of the season this week when defeating Oaklands College from St Albans 36-34.

The visitors are attached to Premiership giants Saracens and arrived in Peterborough with confidence sky-high after beating reigning champions Blackheath in their previous game.

But they came up against determined hosts who turned in their best display of the season so far to snatch victory.

It was Oaklands who started the stronger of the two though. They kept the ball tight and strong pressure by their big forwards resulted in a successful penalty to put them 3-0 up.

Peterborough hit back immediately as centre Tanaka Kanhukamwe slashed the Oaklands defensive line to touch down for a try and they kept their noses in front for the rest of the afternoon.

Kanhukamwe, who has played for the Borough first team this seeason, added a second try as Peterborough began to move the ball wide.

Oaklands narrowed the gap with a try of their own just before half-time and there was little in it.

In the second half Peterborough controlled the game for long spells and were rewarded with further tries from Aiden Rowe and Brandon Calderbank.

Oaklands fought back and a try in the last minute meant they were only two points behind. But they missed the conversion and Peterborough celebrated a notable win.

Coach Lewis Capes said: ”The boys played with great passion and took it up another level from the last game. Our backline is starting to click as we have great speed.”