COLLEGE RUGBY: Peterborough bounce back to smash Easton

Peterborough Regional College bounced back with a bang yesterday (October 19) after their disappointing start to the season.

The city lads were deeply disappointed to lose to Cambridge rivals Hills Road in their first British Colleges League game of the season and responded with a 54-7 win against Easton.

They scored straight from the kick-off through centre Aiden Rowe and never looked back.

The home pack, with number eight Alexander Livington a major force, dominated throughout and the backs were given a plentiful supply of quality ball.

And they put it to good use with fly-half Jack Wickes next over the line after a slick handling move and then centre Tanaka Kanhukamwe scoring a great individual try under the posts. Peterborough’s powerful pack continued to assert their authority in the second period when further tries were added by Kanhukamwe, Livington, Wickes, Muhammed Gaibee and Tim Moore.

Coach Lewis Capes said: ”It was a great home win for the boys as they really turned up their physical part of the game.

“The team is very young this year and are now starting to get to grips with the high level of rugby in this league.”