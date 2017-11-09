COLLEGE RUGBY: Another huge win for Peterborough Regional College

There was another big win for Lewis Capes’ powerful Peterborough Regional College side yesterday (November 8)

For the second week running they amassed a whopping 83 points. Last week they beat Carres Grammar School from Sleaford 83-5 in a friendly - yesterday they walloped big rivals Hills Road, Cambridge, 83-7 in an English Colleges League match.

Peterborough were keen to protect their undefeated record and maintain their table-topping form and were quickly on the scoresheet as fly-half Hudson Rees-Jones slashed through for the first try five minutes into the game.

The Peterborough forwards provided a solid platform around the park and created space for the backs to enjoy some running rugby.

Centre Nick Langton was next to cross for a try and others to follow him over the try-line in the first half were Connor Porter, Tanaka Kanhukamwe, Xander Livingston and Rees-Jones again.

Peterborough cleared the bench at the interval and continued to punch holes in the Hills Road defence with their aggressive, physical play.

Further tries were added by Owen Miller (2), Kanhukamwe, Rees-Jones, Livingston and Porter.

Coach Capes said: “The boys really raised it today physically as they knew how important this game was. This was one of the top three performances for a team at Peterborough Regional College in the 10 years I have been running the programme.”