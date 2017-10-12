COLLEGE RUGBY: Another good win for Capes’ boys

Peterborough Regional College continued their bright start to the season when picking up a big win in Northampton yesterday (October 11).

The city side overcame arch rivals Moulton College 58-7 to make it two wins out of two so far in their division of the English Colleges League.

PRC played with the wind behind them in the first half and quickly asserted their authority with Hudson Rees-Jones slotting a penalty after three minutes and winger Ryan Adams going over for a great high-paced try three minutes later.

PRC were now flying and inter-play between the forwards and backs was positive.

Two more tries - both scored by hooker Mo Gaibee - followed and then the backs ran in another scored by centre Tanaka Kanhukamwe.

Gaibee claimed his hat-trick towards the end of the first half and then on the stroke of half-time Adams scorched in for his second to make it 41-0 at the interval.

Moulton had the strong wind behind them in the second half but had a huge deficit to overcome. And that got even bigger when after five minutes Kanhukamwe powered his way through some suspect tackling to grab his second try.

Moulton started to get more possession and kept pinning PRC back but another breakaway try from winger Patrick Forshaw shocked Moulton even more.

Moulton finally broke PRC’s aggressive defence to score their only seven points of the game.

But it was PRC who had the last word as Kanhukamwe claimed his third try.

PRC coach Lewis Capes said: “It was a much better team performance today as we made adjustments from last week. It was great to see the boys enjoying running rugby and the inter-play between forwards and backs.”