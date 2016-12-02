CHANGE OF OFFICE: Morley made president at Borough

Peterborough Rugby Club have appointed Bruce Morley as their new president.

The appointment has taken place due to the recent resignation of Derek Watkins due to his inability to continue following recent health problems.

Outgoing president Derek Watkins.

At a meeting held last night (December 1), club vice-chairman Archie Bennett thanked Watkins on behalf of all the principal officers and members of all sections of the club for his dedication, hard work and friendship, including a huge input into the club’s highly successful mini and junior section.

He said: “Reluctantly Derek informed us a number of weeks ago that he felt that he could no longer continue in the role of president in the way that he would wish to do so, and therefore with sadness his resignation was accepted.

“Derek has achieved a tremendous amount in helping Peterborough Rugby Club to get to where it is today, and in particular advising us in attaining some of the magnificent facilities we enjoy today. Additionally his contacts within the RFU and East Midlands have been invaluable to us as a club.

“We all wish him a continued steady recovery, and are thrilled that Derek and his family will be joining us at our pre-match lunch next Saturday, his first visit to the club since he was taken ill.”

Bruce Morley in action for Borough.

“Bruce takes over with the blessing of Derek, and was the sole nominee for the position. Bruce has been a prominent member of the club for over 15 years both on and off the field, and has had considerable influence on many projects that have, and continue to be carried out at Fengate.

“We are delighted that Bruce is honoured to accept the position of president of Peterborough Rugby Club. He is looking forward to working and liaising with all sections of the club and will help and advise on many of the goals and projects that we have in place to further enhance “The Club For All”.”