Borough out to turn on the style for the old boys

It’s going to be another big day down at Fengate on Saturday as Championship-winning Borough play their final home match of the season.

The Midlands East Division Two (South) champions entertain Market Harborough (3pm) and will be seeking to turn on the style for the stars of yesteryear as over 150 past players will attend a pre-match lunch.

The day will also be a fund-raiser for city-based charity Little Miracles.

The Borough team will be wearing a shirt designed by eight year-old Mya Prudent and afterwards the players’ shirts will be auctioned with all proceeds going to Little Miracles. Afterwards there’s a barbecue and live music.

Borough vice-chairman Archie Bennett said: “We’re expecting a massive crowd and the boys will be keen to put on a great performance.

“Last Saturday at Luton we were a little bit flat as was to be expected a week after winning the title, but we ground out the result we needed, and I am certain the players will be back keener than ever against a Market Harborough side who we know will be tough opponents.

“In Leicestershire in December we won 22-7, and are aware that Harborough will be looking for revenge.”

Head coach Lee Adamson has reminded his squad that although the title has been won, he still expects them to continue to maintain the high standards that they have set all season.

He said: “Last week at Luton we were superb in the first half and scored some of the best tries I have witnessed all season. However, we allowed Luton to dominate us in the second half and because of indiscipline and bad decision-making we came close to throwing all the good work away.

“We will be both mentally and physically prepared to put on a good show in our last home game. I know the squad are looking forward to showing our supporters what they can do.”

Borough will select their squad after training tonight (Thursday).

Against Luton, Borough led 24-5 at half-time but lost their way a bit in the second half, especially after having Paulius Strigonus sent off for swearing at the ref.

They eventually won 38-34 with Tom Williams (3), Johnny Beale (2) and Jonno Anderson scoring tries and young Byron van Uden from the Academy enjoying a fine debut at full-back.