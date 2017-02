Peterborough Rugby Club are mourning the loss of one of their finest wing forwards.

Peter Haycox, a star of the first XV in the 1970s, had been battling cancer for the last 18 months and died on Sunday. He was 66.

Haycox, a former King’s School pupil, was renowned for his tenacity on the field and his warm personality off it.

The funeral will be at the Crematorium on Thursday February 16 at 10.30am and then at the club. All are welcome. Club ties should be worn (at his request).