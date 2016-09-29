Search

Borough looking to build on a draw at Oakham

Saad Sait on the attack for Oundle against Spalding.

Borough will be looking to record their first win of the season when entertaining Old Laurentians from Coventry in a Midlands East Division Two (South) clash at Fengate on Saturday (3pm).

