Borough Ladies get season off to a flying start at Fengate

Borough Ladies got their RFU Women’s League programme off to a winning start on Sunday, beating West Norfolk 41-5 at Fengate.

Their tries were scored by Nicola Perry, Abi Martin (2), Nat Elliott (2), Jennifer Sothmann and Laura Phillips with Mel Fulcher slotting three conversions. Forward and back of the match were Jocelyn Hurcombe and Perry respectively.

Linda Faulder on the charge for Deeping Devils. Picture: Mark Le Sage

Deeping Devils were also in RFU Women’s League action but lost 24-10 at home to Towcester Roses.

On the veterans front Thorney Old Monks beat Deeping Dinosaurs 17-5 through tries by Stuart Scott, Darren Frisby and skipper Duncan Davies. Man-of-the-match was Dale Abblitt who ran and tackled strongly all game.

Deeping Devils have some post-match fun. Picture: Mark Le Sage