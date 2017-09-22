Borough Ladies get season off to a flying start at Fengate

Borough Ladies got their RFU Women’s League programme off to a winning start on Sunday, beating West Norfolk 41-5 at Fengate.
Their tries were scored by Nicola Perry, Abi Martin (2), Nat Elliott (2), Jennifer Sothmann and Laura Phillips with Mel Fulcher slotting three conversions. Forward and back of the match were Jocelyn Hurcombe and Perry respectively.
Deeping Devils were also in RFU Women’s League action but lost 24-10 at home to Towcester Roses.
On the veterans front Thorney Old Monks beat Deeping Dinosaurs 17-5 through tries by Stuart Scott, Darren Frisby and skipper Duncan Davies. Man-of-the-match was Dale Abblitt who ran and tackled strongly all game.
