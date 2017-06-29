Borough hosting a ‘Lions Breakfast’

Peterborough Rugby Club are hosting a ‘British and Irish Lions Breakfast’ on Saturday (July 1) at their clubhouse in Second Drove, Fengate.

The decisive second Test against the All Blacks will be shown live on the big screen and they’ll be serving full English breakfast from 8am onwards at a cost of £5 for adults and £3 for children. The bar will be open.

Borough Juggers off to play in Portugal.

There will also be face painting and the match will be followed by a Family Fun Day with something for all age groups.

Entry is free and further information can be obtained by ringing the club on 01733 569413 or 07540777753.

n Pre-season training starts on Tuesday July 4 at 7pm and new players are more than welcome to turn up regardless of age or ability.

The sessions will be overseen by head coach Lee Adamson and his coaching team of Nico Steenkamp, Kevin Roe and Reggie Reid. Training will continue every Tuesday and Thursday at 7pm.

First team skipper this season will be experienced prop Stuart Day, who captained Buckinghamshire in the county championship last season.

n At the recent club AGM, chairman Dick Clark and Mini/Junior chairman Matt Throne stood down. They have been replaced by former first team skipper Alan Graham and Tina Prewer respectively.

Graham first represented the club in 1992/93 while Prewer has been a member of the club for the last five years.

Principal offers re-elected were Archie Bennett (vice-chairman), Margery Beuttell (treasurer), Ian Hamilton (secretary ) and Bruce Morley (president).

n Borough Juggers recently played in the European Golden Oldies Rugby Festival in Lisbon, Portugal, and temperatures soared high into the 40s.

They played San Idris RC from Spain, Les Ruynes Des Cayac from France, Gibraltar Vets, Zaragoza RC and La Rozas from Madrid. Their final match against the Swiss Gnomes was postponed due to intense heat. Instead they battled it out in an evening ‘boat race’ in the bar and the Juggers won handsomely.

In the Juggers touring party were: Peter Talbott, David Dawkins, Stephen Moorhouse, Shaun Throne, Bruce Morley, Richard Parsons, Colin Thompson, Jason Hinch, Alan Graham, Sean Hughes, David Harrison, James Clarke, Tony McClure, Jim Nugent, Lee Adamson, Steve Lilley, Mark Collin, Stuart Roddis, Tim Hargreaves, Tim Thompson, Nigel Cook, Rob Warlow, Dick Clark, Archie Bennett, Stuart Day and Michael Bean.