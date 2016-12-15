Borough go to Market looking for the ideal Christmas present

On paper Borough should round off the year with a comfortable win at Market Harborough on Saturday.

But the Midlands East Division Two (South) leaders are taking nothing for granted and coach Lee Adamson is warning his players to be on their guard.

Chris Sansby on the attack for Borough against Luton. Picture: Mick Sutterby

Borough smashed big rivals Luton 51-5 last weekend with a superb showing in the rain at Fengate and haven’t lost since the first game of the season.

Harborough on the other hand were hammered 34-7 at Oundle last Saturday and are hovering just above the relegation zone.

Adamson insists, however, they will be paid the utmost respect.

He said: “I want to be able to give the boys a couple of weeks off in the knowledge that we are sitting at the top of the tree, and everyone can relax over the Christmas break.

“That will only happen though if we perform to the best of our ability on Saturday.

“We are confident, but at the same time we will be respectful of our opposition as everyone wants to beat the team sitting on top of the table .’’

Harborough beat Borough twice last season, home and away, but the new-look city side have shown a distinct improvement this time round.

Adamson added: “At this stage last season we were struggling at the wrong end of the table and finding it hard to get a win. Morale was low and numbers turning out at training were poor.

“Compare that to where we are now, and we need to be happy with our progress. “

Borough will select from last Saturday’s match squad with the only addition likely to be Jonny Beale, who returns after being unavailable last Saturday.

Borough scored eight tries against Luton and this time the forwards also got in on the act. Second row Ben Higton bagged a pair, prop Nico Steenkamp grabbed one and the pack won a penalty try.

The other four touchdowns came from full-back Danius Tomoliunas, fly-half Joe Andresen and wingers Stefan Gallucci and Chris Sansby.

n Peterborough Lions will also be strongly fancied to sign off for 2016 with a win.

They entertain National League Division Three rivals Lichfield at Bretton Park (2.15pm) hoping to build on last Saturday’s commendable 17-17 draw at Broadstreet.

The Lions, despite losing Tom Dougherty, Kaz Henderson and Tom Lewis to the sin-bin and being without a handful of key players, could well in fact have won the game but for a few costly handling errors in the second half.

Club chairman Andy Moore said: “We were in front for most of the game, we had the territory and we created more chances but unfortunately that final ball just wouldn’t go to hand.

“But at the end of the day we’ll settle for two points. Every point counts in this division because it’s so wide open.”

Tom Gulland scored a try for Lions with Will Carrington kicking four penalties.

Lions have already played Lichfield away this season and that game in September ended in a 13-13 draw.

In fixtures between the two clubs last season, Lions took the honours at home (43-0) and away (50-35).

Influential number eight Sam Crooks will return to the Lions pack after missing last Saturday’s match because of a wedding.

n Sarah Winder scored a hat-trick of tries for Borough Ladies in their 31-31 draw at Stanford Le Hope in a league game.