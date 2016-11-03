Borough girls team on national TV

Peterborough Rugby Club’s Under 13 girls team have been chosen to showcase girls rugby on national TV.

It has been a magnificent year for the fledgling team with a current track record of ‘Played 12, Won 12’ for this season and the film, which appeared on CBBC’s Newsround yesterday (November 2) was the icing on the cake for all the hard work that has gone into it.

Head coach Simon Potter said, “We were all really honoured and really flattered when the RFU asked if we’d take part and obviously jumped at the chance.

“The BBC came to film last week. It was disappointing that a few of the girls were away because it was half-term, but to be featured on national television was absolutely fantastic.”

Sara Cox, the first female referee to be given a professional officiating contract by the RFU, visited the Fengate club for the filming and joined in a game with the girls while she was there.

“Youth rugby is all about teamwork, respect, enjoyment, discipline and sportsmanship,” added Potter, “and our girls certainly overdose on the enjoyment side of it!

“There’s a fantastic team spirit, some unbelievably talented girls and - in Paddy Murray and Matt Rain - two brilliant coaches.”

To watch the programme visit http://www.bbc.co.uk/newsround/37841278

The squad welcomes new players and trains on Tuesday evenings with matches on Sunday afternoons. Potential new recruits should e-mail spotter@prufc.com for more information.