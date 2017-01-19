Borough are Hungary for success after Budapest signing

Borough could well have another international in their ranks when they resume their quest for English Clubs Championship promotion on Saturday.

Big second row forward David Drabbant is a current Hungary international and he’s likely to be in the Borough squad for the tough trip to Old Laurentians.

Lee Adamson. Picture: Kevin Goodacre

Borough are top of the Midlands Division Two East table and Old Laurentians, from near Rugby, are second. The gap is eight points.

Drabbant has arrived from Borough’s partner club Budapest Exiles. He was one of four Exiles players to spend a week with the city club before Christmas looking at how English grassroots rugby works.

Borough head coach Lee Adamson said: “We are delighted to have David with us, and it further enhances the work we are doing to grow our relationship with our partners in Hungary.

“David is 20 years-old but has already won eight full international caps for his country.

“He is here to experience playing in the UK, as well as to take an active part in coaching with the younger sections of our club.

“The visit will give him a wider view of rugby in general and as a 6ft 5in utility forward, he will also improve the strength of our senior squad.”

Borough already have three Lithuanian internationals in their first team squad. They are Paulius Strigonas, Danius Tomoliunas and Domantus Tautkas.

Borough were red-hot in their last game a fortnight ago when seeing off Oakham 46-7 at Fengate.

And they did so without three star players - Tom Williams, Michael Bean and Stuart Day. Those three are all available on Saturday.

Borough also beat Laurentians 31-8 at Fengate back in September but know they have significantly improved since then. They did, however, lose 30-25 at Oundle last time out.

Borough vice-chairman Archie Bennett said: “We are under no illusions that as the league leaders every game will be like a cup final as teams try to chase us down and Saturday will be a huge examination of the side’s character.

“We are taking every game as it comes and the boys have been set targets for each game. It is not all about just this game on Saturday.

“There is a long way to go, and we are only just over half way through the season’s fixtures, and there are bound to be slip-ups along the way for every team.

“We are however in the driving seat and it is up to us to keep the momentum going. That means approaching each game in a confident and focused manner, and that is what we are all working towards.

“It is bound to be a cracker on Saturday. We relish the challenge, and hopefully, we will return with a win.”