Borough are hoping for a fitting Fengate finale

Borough will be looking to end their 2016 programme of home fixtures on a high note at Fengate on Saturday.

The city side entertain big rivals Luton in a Midlands Division Two East (South) game (2.15pm kick-off) and - probably for the first time against the Bedfordshire outfit - they will enter the fray as firm favourites.

Borough are on a roll, unbeaten since the first game of the season, and they are sitting pretty at the top of the table.

Luton on the other hand have faltered badly in recent weeks. They made a great start to the campaign after suffering relegation from Midlands Division One last season, winning their first five games.

But they’ve lost the last four. Oundle, who are second in the table three points behind Borough, beat them on their own patch 33-20 last time out a fortnight ago.

Borough vice-chairman Archie Bennett said: “Luton will be desperate to get back to winning ways.

“They are a good side who have a great tradition and we have had some great battles with them in previous years, especially in cup competitions. It will be a tough physical battle and we will need to be at our best to get the desired result.

“We are playing well at the moment and confidence is high, but that in itself does not give us the right to win.

“We will need to apply ourselves for the whole eighty minutes”