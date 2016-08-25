Big friendly win for Borough

Borough chalked up a big victory in their first competitive game of the season.

They travelled to Warwickshire side Southam for a friendly on Saturday and beat the Midlands Division Two West side 39-8.

With it being the first game, the opening exchanges were understandably a bit frantic, but Borough settled down and with the pack particularly dominant it was no surprise when Ben Edwards collected a pass and touched down after 15 minutes. The conversion by Lewis Hall was successful.

Borough then withstood a period of pressure from Southam with some great defending before increasing their advantage to 14-0 as Dean Heyman powered his way over in the centre with Hall once again successful with the conversion.

After conceding a silly penalty, which Southam converted to make it 14-3, Borough’s fitness and dominance in the pack started to pay dividends with tries coming at regular intervals through Nico Steenkamp, Pretorious, Heyman, and Tom McClure.

In the closing stages Southam forced a consolation try, but not to be outdone, Borough immediatly fought back when Dewi Pearce scythed through the home sides defence to score the final try and leave the result at 39-8.

Coach Lee Adamson said he was pleased with the progress made in training but admitted there was still work to be done before the first league match on September 10.

There were strong performances in all areas and good individual performances from many including Ben Higton, who was making his first appearance in a Borough shirt.