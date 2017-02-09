Another thriller in store as Borough visit big rivals Oundle

A big crowd is expected at Occupation Road on Saturday as Oundle entertain Borough in a juicy local derby.

And if it turns out to be as exciting as the last battle, then they should be in for a real treat.

It kicks off at 2.15pm and there’s so much more than just local bragging rights to play for.

Borough are 13 points clear at the top of Midlands Division Two East (South) and will be keen to secure a long-awaited promotion sooner rather than later.

Oundle are third in the table - level on points with second-placed Old Laurentians - and are desperate to keep their promotion hopes alive after losing two of their last four games.

The league winners will go up automatically to Midlands Division One with the runners-up facing a promotion play-off.

Back in October at Fengate the teams fought out a thrilling 31-31 draw. Borough bossed the first half and led 21-3 at the interval.

But Oundle came storming back and in the end Borough needed a last-minute penalty from Tom Williams to clinch a share of the spoils.

Oundle, who are playing at Division Two level for the first time in their 40-year history, are well capable of causing an upset with no less than nine members of their first team squad having appeared for Peterborough Lions two levels higher in the National League.

But Borough, boosted by an influx of Lithuanian and South African talent this season, are playing some awesome stuff these days.

They’re unbeaten in league action since the opening day of the season and if they can reproduce the splendid form they showed in their last two games - a 41-18 victory at Old Laurentians and a 49-15 win at home to Olney - then they should prevail.

But nerves will play a big part as will yellow cards. It’s a tough one to call . . .

Borough vice-chairman Archie Bennett is certainly expecting another close encounter.

He said: “It will be great if the game is as exciting as when Oundle visited Fengate earlier in the season.

“That game provided super entertainment for a large crowd supporting local rugby.

“Since then we have been in very good form, but as ever we will be expecting a very tough game.

“We will have to be at our best if we are to get a result. Everyone is looking forward to the occasion.”

Borough will select from a very similar squad to the lsat game with no new injury concerns.

There is competition for places in a number of areas in the team and coach Lee Adamson will wait until after training tonight before deciding which players make the final squad.

He said: “We will look at a number of options in training on Thursday night and pick a side which we believe will be the most suitable for overcoming the tests that we know Oundle will provide.

“We are all up for a great game and hopefully that is how it will turn out.”