Another ‘Lions Breakfast’ at Borough

Peterborough Rugby Club are once again laying on a ‘Lions Breakfast’ on Saturday (July 8) for the deciding Test against the All Blacks.

The action starts at 8.35am on the big screen in the clubhouse at Second Drove, Fengate, with a full English served from 7.45am onwards.

The cost of the full English breakfast, which is supported by ABC Quality Meats, is £5 for adults and £3 for children.

For further details contact 01733 569413 or 07540 777753.

Last Saturday over 150 attended to create a fantastic atmosphere.