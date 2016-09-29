Rugby man Elmer takes over as SportsAid chairman

Phil Elmer, the former chairman of Peterborough Rugby Club and Past President of East Midlands Rugby Union, has landed a new role as chairman of the Peterborough SportsAid Foundation.

Elmer takes over from Iain Crighton, who was awarded an MBE for his services to sport in the recent Queen’s birthday honours list.

Crighton said: “I wish Phil all the very best as he steps up from vice-chairman to take the helm. I have many happy memories of helping young, local athletes to achieve their sporting dreams.”

The Peterborough SportsAid Foundation was formed in 2004 focusing on giving awards to talented youngsters aged between 12 and 18 and disabled athletes of all ages to help with costs such as travel, training, accommodation, competition fees and equipment.

Since 2004 Peterborough SportsAid Foundation has awarded grants in excess of £100,000 to over 200 young sports men and women in the Peterborough area in over 30 different sports ranging from athletics to water skiing.

At the Rio Olympics athletes helped by SportsAid won 44 gold, 28 silver and 32 bronze medals and at the Paralympics they had 104 podium finishes.

Elmer, who has also been elected as a trustee for East: “I am really looking forward to continuing with the great work in helping local athletes to reach their full potential. It’s a real challenge to keep the momentum going, but we can all look back at the Olympics and Paralympics in Rio with pride having contributed with numerous grants to aid our local sporting stars.”

Peterborough SportsAid have confirmed their next lunch will be held at the Holiday Inn on Friday November 25 with Paralympic silver medallist Lauren Steadman their guest speaker.