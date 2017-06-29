Royal appointment for Camilla

Peterborough City Rowing Club’s star female sculler Camilla Plumb has achieved her big ambition of qualifying for this weekend’s prestigious Henley Royal Regatta.

She is the first female sculler from the club ever to make it through to the star-studded event and she pulled it off despite having to punch well above her weight in qualifying .

Plumb (20) is normally a lightweight (Under 59kg) competitor, but the only women’s singles category at Henley Royal Regatta is an open weight single.

But despite this she still managed to earn a place in the Princess Royal Challenge Sculls - an international category which features rowers from across the world.

Seven rowers, including Team GB Olympic silver medallist Victoria Thornley, had already pre-qualified, meaning there were only three remaining spaces up for grabs at the quaifying time trial last weekend.

And Plumb seized her chance to land one of them.

She was then delighted to learn that she’d been drawn against Thornley - Katherine Grainger’s old doubles partner who is the reigning European gold medallist in the women’s open weight single sculls and a silver medallist at the recent World Cup event in Poznan. The race is s cheduled for tomorrow (June 30).

“Peterborough City has never been represented at Henley Royal by a women’s single sculler so I’m incredibly excited,” said Plumb.

“And I’m even more pleased to have achieved it in an open catgory and after suffering with a knee ligament injury for most of this year.

“I’ve competed at Women’s Henley for a number of years so decided I needed to be brave and take a step up and try to qualify for Henley Royal Regatta this year.

“Our club president Bob Bridges, who first had a crew compete at Henley Royal Regatta in 1970, has been a huge part of my rowing successes over the past few years and he is delighted that the club are being represented at this regatta.”