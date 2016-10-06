ROWING: Jack’s the lad for Peterborough City

Peterborough City Rowing Club had 12 crews in action at Sunday’s Small Boats Head at St Neots and two were winners.

Jack Collins easily beat six other competitors in the J16 single sculls over 2,600m, winning by 38 seconds, while Benjamin Mackenzie and Harry Masterson won the J16 double sculls by seven seconds from clubmates Alex Leverage and James Toynton.

Ilektra Apostolidou finished second in both the Women’s IM3 single sculls and the higher category Women’s IM2 single sculls.

Other second places were gained by the Women’s J18 quad of Lauren Shearman-Smith, Olivia Hutchinson, Libby Jarvis and Sarah Watson, and young sculler Tom Spinley.