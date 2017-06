Peterborough’s Adam Neil picked up another World Cup medal yesterday (June 18).

The 27 year-old former King’s School pupil was in the GB men’s eight that finished third in the men’s eight A final behind Germany and New Zealand on the final day of the second World Cup Regatta of the year in Posnan, Poland.

The GB crew, who took the silver medal in the first World Cup Regatta in Belgrade last month, clocked 5:25.97 with Germany finishing in a world best 5:18.68. New Zealand’s time was 5:23.20.