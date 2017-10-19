POOL ROUND-UP: Cross Keys are the big winners

Have your say

Cross Keys Silver are the early pacesetters in the Peterborough World Rules Thursday League sponsored by Stanground Carpets & Flooring.

They chalked up the biggest win on opening night of the new winter season, beating league newcomers Court Fat Wanna Be Slim 13-2.

Mick Defraine confirmed the win in the 10th frame with Ewan Peacock and Nick Smith taking the two consolation frames.

The next best win came from summer champions Court Gold, who were 11-4 winners at PSL Lions.

Again the team win was clinched in the 10th frame, courtesy of Andy Bunton, while Paolo Batista won twice for the Lions.

In the featured You-tube live streamed match Court Larking About beat Court Posties 10-5 with John Roe wrapping it up in style in the 12th frame with a ‘break & dish’.

The other two matches also ended in 10-5 wins for Quinns Muppets and Court Legends over Bluebell R Back and Heron Warlords respectively.

In the Jet-sponsored Wednesday League there’s a three-way tie at the top after three teams won their opening matches 11-4.

One of those was Court In The Act in the featured You-tube live streamed match against Parkway.

Terry Shaw was the matchwinner in the 11th frame and Ben Peppercorn achieved a ‘break & dish’ in the 14th.

Court Snapbacks’ 11-4 win over PSL Aint Going Down featured four ‘break & dishes’. Jamie Stokes and Ian Fountain did it for Snapbacks and Rob Mills did it twice for PSL.

The other 11-4 win came from Court At The Bar over Borough Boys.

Court Jesters beat Postie Yo-Yo’s 10-5 with Darren Hope completing a ‘break & dish’ in the ninth and Lee McShane confirming the win in the 10th frame.

And in the final fixture it was 9-6 to Court Gimme A Break against Court Young’uns. Grant Watson confirmed the win in the 13th frame and Ben Baker had a ‘break & dish’ for the Young’uns.

All live stream matches can be viewed via PWR’s Facebook Page: Peterborough World Rules PWR.