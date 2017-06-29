Phantoms young star Luke is on a roll all the way to Los Angeles

City schoolboy Luke Clark is developing into a top talent at two sports.

The 14 year-old Voyager School pupil has been playing ice hockey since he was six years-old and a few weeks ago he helped Peterborough Phantoms Under 15s to national finals success.

Next on his sporting agenda is a trip to America as part of a GB roller hockey team - not a bad effort seeing as he only took up the roller version of the game this season.

He has been picked to play for GB Under 16s at the AAU Junior Olympics and will take on the world’s best players in two tournaments - the first against countries such as USA, Canada and Ecuador, and the second against teams from the NHL such as Los Angeles Kings, Anaheim Ducks and New York Rangers.

Luke’s selection as netminder, the position he also plays for Phantoms Under 15s, came on the back of an outstanding first season playing for Bisley Under 14s and Under 16s.

He managed to win every game with a clean 100 per cent record in both age groups and that led to Luke being invited to a GB trial in Rotherham.

Four more trials later and the GB selectors decided Luke was the best man for the job.

He flies out to LA on July 7 and can’t wait to face shots from the game’s biggest hitters.

Luke said: “I can’t wait to fly out to LA and play against these countries and teams. I try to push myself in every practice and in games to become a better netminder but facing these players will be something else and something I am really looking forward to.

“It will be a real test of my ability to face their shots and movement on the roller rink.”

Luke will be supported in LA by his father Toby, who was manager of Phantoms Under 15s last season.

Toby added: “Luke has had such an excellent season in both ice hockey and roller hockey making the national finals in every team he has played for.

“This trip will be tough for him in the heat, but I know he will take on the challenge and it will be a proud moment for me to see my son Luke in his GB shirt playing against the world’s best.”