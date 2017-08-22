PETERBOROUGH GREYHOUND DERBY PREVIEW: Can anything stop Hiya Butt?

Two dogs will be hoping to make a sizeable paw print in the city’s greyhound racing history books tomorrow night (August 23) in the final of the prestigious Peterborough Derby.

Kooga Klammer for Spalding-based trainer David Pruhs and Thomas Golden for Nottingham trainer Geraldine Kovac are both regulars at the Fengate stadium and will be competing to bring home the £8,500 winning prize, live on Sky Sports.

Two-year-old Kooga Klammer crept through to the final after stealing second place from kennelmate Dark Recruit in the final strides of last week’s third semi-final. Thomas Golden also made it through to the final with a convincing second place finish behind the derby favourite.

However, the task of becoming a city champion for either dog will be anything ‘Butt’ straightforward in a field of high-class opponents headed by hot favourite Hiya Butt.

Peterborough Telegraph freelance reporter Alex Sweeney takes a look at the line-up for the Derby final.

The William Hill Peterborough Greyhound Derby – Race Time: 9.00pm

Trap One – Hiya Butt (4/7): The highest quality dog in the race and has the fewest questions to answer. This England Greyhound Derby entry has coasted to victory in its previous two starts here and it would be no surprise to see it claim the prize. If the hound reaches the first bend in the lead then the rest might struggle to catch it.

Trap Two – Kooga Klammer (4/1): The Peterborough dog will be sure to have the support of plenty of punters on Wednesday. The Pruhs dog’s chance will depend on the break. In the qualifying heats Kooga bolted from the traps and set the fastest lap time of the evening. However, last week, a dwindling start left the greyhound with plenty of ground to make up, and a repeat in the final would see its chance of glory vanish.

Trap Three – Thomas Golden (20/1): The outsider of the race and a city dog that has just done enough to reach the final, finishing third in the qualifying heats before putting in a fantastic performance to take second place behind favourite Hiya Butt in the semi-final. The Geraldine Kovac runner will be sure to put in a solid performance on its home track but will need to improve in order to beat the market leader.

Trap Four – Angry Man (14/1): The trap draw is the biggest concern for one of the competition’s surprise packages. The Crayford-based dog tore the field apart with a sensational outside run in the semi-final from trap six. In the heat stages, Angry Man finished second from the same trap so the puppy’s success will depend on how well it copes with wearing the black jacket.

Trap Five – Idle Talker (7/1): This Henlow challenger has been everything but Idle in the past two races, finishing second in both its last two races. While a bold showing can be expected, it is yet to be seen if the dog can get its head in front at Fengate for the first time in its career.

Trap Six – Viking Jimmy (7/1): Viking Jimmy has been one of the eye-catching performers of this year’s derby. The Yorkshire raider made a remarkable recovery to qualify in the heat stages after getting into serious first bend trouble. There were no such concerns in the semi-final when the James Hayton trained hound made every yard to record a convincing victory from trap five, The Viking has every chance if granted a clear run.

The racing gets underway at 7.25pm tomorrow and booking tickets in advance is recommended if you’re looking to dine in the Raceview Restaurant. Otherwise you can pay on the evening at the door for general admission.

Live Coverage of the evening’s racing at Peterborough will be shown from 7.00pm on Sky Sports, with the big race going off at 9.00pm.

*Odds with William Hill