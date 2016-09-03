PARALYMPICS: Super six are waiting for the Games to begin

Six local sports stars are in Rio waiting for the 2016 Paralympics to start - and all are in with a chance of claiming a medal for Team GB.

The six are:

James Fox.

LAUREN STEADMAN

TRIATHLON

Age: 23.

Hometown: Peterborough (Sawtry).

Jody Cundy.

Secondary School: Sawtry College.

Disability: She was born without her right hand and arm below the elbow joint.

Competes: September 11.

Medal prospects: The reigning European and world champion. Rated world number one and a strong favourite to take the gold.

Ryan Kay.

JAMES FOX

ROWING

Age: 24

Hometown: Peterborough.

Matt Skelhon.

Secondary School: Jack Hunt.

Disability: Limited ankle movement following car crash.

Competes: Heat - September 9; Final - September 11.

Medal prospects: His mixed coxed four crew are unbeaten in major competition over the last three years. Gold medal contenders.

JODY CUNDY

CYCLNG

Lee Manning.

Age: 37.

Hometown: Wisbech.

Secondary School: Marshland High School, West Walton.

Disability: Cundy was born with a deformed foot, which was amputated when he was three years old.

Competes: September 9 and 11.

Medal prospects: His sixth Games, five gold medals and a current world champion. Will surely medal again.

RYAN KAY

FOOTBALL

Age: 19.

Hometown: Peterborough.

Secondary School: Stanground.

Disability: Diagnosed with cerebral palsy when he was three.

Competes: September 8-16.

Medal prospects: GB finished seventh four years ago, but England secured a best-ever placing at last year’s World Championships, finishing fifth. Could sneak into the medals.

MATT SKELHON

SHOOTING

Age: 31.

Hometown: Peterborough (Stilton).

Secondary School: Sawtry College.

Disability: Broke his back in a car accident in 2005 which left him as a complete paraplegic.

Competes: September 8-14.

Medal prospects: Won gold in Beijing and four years ago he claimed silver and bronze in the air rifle prone events. Gold within his sights.

LEE MANNING

WHEELCHAIR BASKETBALL

Age: 26.

Hometown: Peterborough.

Secondary School: Jack Hunt.

Disability: Bilateral Talipes (club feet).

Competes: September 8-17.

Medal prospects: The GB men go into the competition having finished fourth at London 2012, but they were winners of three European titles in 2011, 2013 and 2015. The team also won bronze in Beijing and could medal again.