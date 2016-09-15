PARALYMPICS: Manning wheeling his way towards a medal

Another local Paralympian is on course for a medal in Rio.

Former Jack Hunt School pupil Lee Manning (26) from Bretton is in the Team GB wheelchair basketball team that have progessed to the semi-finals of the men’s competition.

They beat world champions Australia 74-51 in their quarter-final match last night (September 14) after delivering one of their greatest ever performances at a Paralympics and now face Spain in the semi-finals tonight (September 15).

To reach the quarter-finals Team GB beat Algeria 93-31, Iran 84-60 and Germany 66-40.

Stanground footballer Ryan Kay was in the men’s 7-a-side cerebral palsy squad that beat Argentina 2-0 last night in the fifth/sixth place play-off match.

So far three local Paralympians have won medals - Wisbech cyclist Jody Cundy two golds, Peterborough rower James Fox one gold and Sawtry triathlete Lauren Steadman a silver.