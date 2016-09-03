PARALYMPICS: It’s Park Farm Under 14s to Rio for top keeper Kay

Footballer Ryan Kay will make his Paralympic debut in Rio, but he is no stranger to international competition.

The 23 year-old goalkeeper from Stanground helped the England seven-a-side team secure their highest ever World Championship finish of fifth in 2015.

Before flying off to Rio he said: “It’s a huge honour to be selected for the Paralympics and I’d like to thank everyone for all of their support in the build-up. It means the world to me and the team.”

Kay started playing football when he was six years-old with Park Farm, which at the time was his dad’s club.

He stayed at Park Farm until he was 14 when the team disbanded. He then went for a trial at the East Midlands Cerebral Palsy Centre of Excellence in Nottingham and later down the line was picked for the England Development team. After one match he was promoted to the senior team.

Kay is sponsored by local estate agents Sharman Quinney.

All teams in Paralympic seven-a-side football are made up of cerebral palsy sufferers. There are eight of them and Team GB have been grouped with two of the favourites - Brazil and Ukraine. Their opening game is against Brazil on September 8.