Peterborough’s James Fox remains on course for gold in Rio.

The former Jack Hunt School pupil and Peterborough City Rowing Club member was in the Team GB LTA mixed coxed four which this afternoon (September 9) comfortably progressed to Sunday’s final.

The crew of Daniel Brown, Grace Clough, Pamela Relph, Fox and cox Oliver James are the reigning world champions and scorched home in three minutes 25.08 seconds to win their heat. They will be among the favourites to snatch the gold on Sunday.