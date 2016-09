Peterborough rower James Fox has powered his Great Britain crew into the final of the LTA mixed coxed four event.

The favourites for the gold medal - Fox was joined by Daniel Brown, Grace Clough, Pamela Relph and cox Oliver James - clocked 3 mins 25.08 seconds to qualify comfortably for Sunday’s (September 11) final in Rio.

Fox (24) has been part of a winning World Championship crew in each of the last three years.