PARALYMPICS: Former Jack Hunt schoolboys make Games debuts

Peterborough’s Jack Hunt School has two former pupils competing in Rio.

Lee Manning (26) is in the Team GB wheelchair basketball squad while James Fox (24) rows in the mixed coxed fours.

Lee Manning plays for a Spanish League club.

Both will be making their Paralympic debuts and both are in with a shout of a medal.

Manning and his team-mates won the 2015 European Championship gold medal and begin their bid for Paralympics glory with a group match against Algeria on Thursday, September 8.

And Manning, who plays for Spanish League club BSR Amiab Albacete, is confident Team GB can win a medal.

He said: “We have got one of the strongest squads in the world and the best rotation in the world. We have got a really strong chance to medal.”

Former Peterborough City Rowing Club star Fox heads to Rio as a reigning world champion in the mixed coxed fours (LTAMix4+). In fact the crew have claimed the World Championship title in three consecutive years since London 2012.

Fox rows in the heats on September 9.

He said: “It is a real honour to be selected. Racing at World Championships is exciting but being selected to race at a Paralympic Games is something special. It is my first Paralympics and I can’t wait to get out to Rio and crack on.”