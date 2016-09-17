PARALYMPICS: Bronze medal for Manning

There was another medal for our local band of Paralympians in Rio today (September 17).

Lee Manning (26) from Bretton, a former Jack Hunt School pupil, was in the Team GB men’s wheelchair basketball team which beat Turkey 82-76 in a thrlling bronze medal match.

Turkey were six points clear in overtime but Terry Bywater’s long-range three-pointer with a minute left gave Britain a lead they did not relinquish.

It is Britain’s third bronze medal, following their third-place finishes at Athens 2004 and Beijing 2008.

Other local medal winners in Rio were Jody Cundy (two cycling golds), James Fox (one rowing gold) and Lauren Steadman (triathlon silver).