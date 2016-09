There was a big disappointment in Rio today (September 10) for local Paralympian Matt Skelhon.

The Stilton shooter was going for gold in the mixed R3-10m Air Rifle Prone-SH1 event, which he won eight years ago in Beijing and in which he finished second at the the London 2012 Games.

But he failed to qualify for the final after only managing 11th place in the qualification shoot-out.