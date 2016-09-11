PARALYMPICS: A super Sunday for the locals as Fox and Cundy (again) strike gold and Steadman wins a silver

Three local paralympians have won medals in Rio on a super Sunday (September 11) for Team GB.

Peterborough oarsman James Fox, a former Jack Hunt School pupil, was in the GB crew that won the mixed coxed fours, ex-Sawtry College student Lauren Steadman won the silver medal in the women’s triathlon, and there was a second cycling gold for Wisbech veteran Jody Cundy.

Great Britain's Lauren Steadman after coming second in the Women's PT4 Triathlon. Picture: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire.

Fox and his crew-mates have been the dominant force in their event over the four-year cycle going into the Paralympic regatta and they proved their worth at the Lagoa, beating the USA by a comfortable two and a half seconds with Canada taking the bronze.

Once they crossed the line, Fox let out a loud shriek of relief and joy, Pam Relph waved to the numerous GB fans while Dan Brown and Grace Clough embraced. And there was another group hug for the quartet, plus cox Oliver James, once they came back onto dry land.

It was a second title for Relph, the only survivor from the crew which triumphed at 2012, but a first for the other four and they will celebrate in style on what was a magnificent morning for the Team GB rowers.

Earlier Lauren Rowles and Laurence Whiteley won the mixed double sculls and Rachel Morris the single sculls.

Jody Cundy celebrates winning gold. Picture: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire.

Steadman, competing at her third Paralympics after taking part as a swimmer in Beijing and London, was favourite to win the triathlon PT4 gold medal. She is after all the reigning world champion.

But although she had led for most of the way, she was caught by American Grace Norman on the final stage and had to settle for silver.

GB team-mate Faye McClelland narrowly missed out on a podium spot, finishing fourth.

Completing the super Sunday, Cundy followed up his win in the 1km sprint on Friday night with a second gold at the velodrome.

Great Britain's Lauren Steadman celebrates on the podium after winning a silver medal. Picture: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire.

This time he joined forces with Jon Allan-Butterworth and Louis Rolfe to win the team C1-5 sprint in a new world record time.

They beat defending champions China in the final to win an eighth gold medal for GB in the velodrome.