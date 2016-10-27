Paralympic star Steadman next up

Following the success of the Dalrod-sponsored SportsAid lunch in September with Olympic gold medal winning hockey player Hannah MacLeod, SportsAid Peterborough are delighted to announce that the speaker for their next lunch is Paralympic silver medallist Lauren Steadman.

The lunch will be on Friday November 25 from 12.30pm to 3pm at the Holiday Inn West, Peterborough.

Steadman, who was born in the city, competed in the Beijing and London Paralympic Games in swimming before switching to paratriathlon for Rio where she secured a silver medal in the PT4 category.

She is a double world champion and a four-time European Champion.

Away from competing, she is studying for her Masters in Business after gaining her degree in Psychology at Portsmouth University.

Steadman is another local athlete to have benefited from grants from Peterborough SportsAid – the monies raised through their fund-raising lunches.

Individual tickets are available for £29.50, a table of five is £140 or you can book a table of 10 for £260.

T o book a seat or for further details contact Living Sport on 01487 841559.