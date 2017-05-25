PACTRAC wins for the young and old

Peterborough Triathlon Club (PACTRAC) celebrated wins at both ends of the age scale at the weekend.

Junior members Katie Tasker and Olivia Corner were both victorious at the Buckingham Triathlon while 72 year-old Georgina Jennings was an age group winner in the Newmarket Sprint Triathlon.

Olivia Corner.

Tasker won the Tristar 3 race at Buckingham in a time of 33:10 while Corner was the Tristar 2 winner in 25:45.

Tasker opened up a good lead and was able to extend it over the gruelling bike course before completing the run unopposed to win by a margin of over five minutes.

She said: “The run was as hard as a cross-country race on its own and the bike course was like a swamp in places but I am pleased with my performance.”

Corner came out of the pool in second place but by the end of the bike section she had hot the front and she stayed there despite being pushed all the way to the line.

Chloe Moore was fifth in Tristar 2 and Josh Moore fourth in the Tristart race.

The emphasis now moves to the big race at Saffron Walden in two weeks where Corner and Tasker will be hoping to qualify to represent the Eastern Region at the National Championships.

Jennings completed the Newmarket event - a 300m swim, 14-mile bike ride and three-mile run in 1:20:33 to win the 70-74 age group.

Paul Lunn came close to picking up another PACTRAC victory.

He was one of 1250 athletes who started the Outlaw Half at Nottingham (swim 1.2 miles, bike 56 miles, run 13.1 miles) and was 14th overall and second in his age group.

Lunn said “It was great fun racing the Outlaw but I was totally outclassed by Craig Twigg. But I was chuffed with second in my age group after emptying the tank last weekend in Majorca and suffering a puncture at mile 42.

“It’s time for a little recovery now.”

Antony Brown recorded a third place in his age group in another impressive performance.

PACTRAC results:

14 Paul Lunn 4:22:57 AG 2.

116 David Thorold 5:01:04 AG 3.

147 Antony Brown 5:01:04 AG 3.

166 Michael Shadwell 5:04:02 AG 26.

461 Simon Guerin 5:38:19 AG 82.

485 Rebecca Carey 5:40:14 AG 4.

763 Louise Alexander 6:11:24 AG 23.

803 Sue Davys 6:16:23 AG 5.

Other PACTRAC results:

Eton Sprint (swim 750m, bike 13 miles, run 3 miles): 436 Steve Hope 77:13 AG 21.

Slateman Triathlon, Snowdonia National Park (swim 1,000m, bike 32 miles, run 7-miles): 587 Andy Rawlins 3:41:41.

Grafman Middle-Distance Triathlon, Grafham Water (swim 750m, bike 56 miles, run 13.1 miles): 42 Tristan Matthews 4:28:35 AG 13; 70 Wayne Stainsby 4:37:26 AG 22; 171 Charlie Brookes 5:00:25 AG 26; 234 Mark Bedford 5:14:23 AG 42; 323 Steve Cook 5:38:47 AG 60; 482 Angela Wallis 6:24:34 AG 3.

5k Open Water Swimming, Box End (5,000m): 43 Phil Jones 1:43:49.