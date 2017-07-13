PACTRAC: Hammond is a double club champion

All the PACTRAC Club Championship titles have been decided with one race in the series still to go.

Rob Hammond is the men’s champion, just finishing ahead of Chris Pike and Steve Hope.

Susie Freeman is the ladies champion with Mariska Niemeijer and Hannah Bassett following her home.

Hammond is also the vets champion, Pike won the supervet series, Niemieijer won the ladies vets event and Georgina Jennings is the ladies supervet champion.

Junior champion is Jonathan Arnold.

The latest event in the series at Oundle was won by Simon Hoppe who triumphed by over seven-and-a-half minutes in his first club race of 2017.

Hammond finished second with Pike third in a reace which saw several personal best times recorded.

Results: (1646m swim, 27 mile cycle, 6.3 mile run): 1 Hoppe 2.22.50, 2 Hammond 2.30.26 (PB), 3 Pike 2.32.04 (PB), 4 Hope 2.35.33 (PB), 5 Robin Laukaitis 2.39.10 (PB), 6 Jonathan Arnold 2.45.47 (PB).

Meanwhile Wayne Stainsby maintained his perfect winning record in the club’s mini-series by claiming a third victory in three attempts.

A strong run from Stainsby proved decisive as he pulled clear of Chris Brennan and Steve Hope at the head of a 17-man field.

The nine finishers after Hoppe all recorded personal best times.

Results (366m swim, 10 mile cycle, 3.5 mile run): 1 Stainsby 53.19, 2 Brennan 55.13 (PB), 3 Hope 55.52 (PB), 4 Tony Daniels 57.03 (PB), 5 Robin Laukaitis 58.27 (PB), 6 Rhys Wilkinson 58.35 (PB), 7 Stephen Comber 2.47.23 (PB), 8 Paul Jephcott 2.57.45 (PB), 9 Nicholas Partridge 3.15.47 (PB), 10 Adrian Chambers 2.30.38 (PB).

PACTRAC members Paul Lunn and Steve Skelhon competed in the Ironman Frankfurt event over a 2.4 mile swim, a 112-mile bike and a 26.2 mile run.

Lunn used it as a trial for the Ironman World Championships in Hawaii scheduled for October and finished an excellent third in his age group in just a few minutes over nine hours.

Lunn had a storming bike split of 4.33.38, an elite speed, but the marathon was brutal on a hot day and he covered it in 3.28.19.

Skelhon was competing in his 11th ironman distance and enjoyed a good swim followed by a 20 mile an hour bike run and a decent marathon to finish in 12.21.55.

Three PACTRAC members competed in the various open water swims at Grafham Water last weekend.

Graeme Abrahams came fourth overall in the 1500m in a time of 23.47 minutes, just six seconds behind third place. He was second in his age group, while Sue Drake won her age group in 35:06 minutes.

Phil Jones completed the 5250m swim in 1:47:19 for sixth in his age group.