NETBALL: Wisbech League wish Jane a fond farewell

The Hereward Teamwear & Trophies Wisbech Netball League have said goodbye to one of their longest serving members.

Jane Bates is leaving the area to be closer to her family in Yorkshire and that means 20 years service to the local league will come to an end.

She was presented with gifts at an umpiring practice session last week.

League publicity officer Mel Barkess said: “The Wisbech Netball League are sorry to have to say goodbye to a long-standing member.

“Jane will be sadly missed by everyone connected with the league. She has been an active player, committee member and umpiring tutor for over 20 years and has helped and supported many players during her time with us. We all wish her well in the future.”