NETBALL: Oundle to compete in National Finals

Oundle School will compete in the National Under 16 Finals later this year.

The local schoolgirls were crowned East Midlands champions after regional finals held at Oundle.

Oundle beat Spalding 9-2, West Bridgeford 13-3, Queen Elizabeth 9-7, Nottingham High 10-4, Oakham 10-2, Ecclestone 11-4, Ockbrook 11-4 and Quinton Hall 9-6.

Captain Hannah Wakeford said: “Our ability to work as a unit, value the ball and our determination enabled us to be crowned regional champions. We will continue to improve as the Nationals approach.”

Head of netball, Bev Burnham commented: “This was a super performance throughout the tournament by a spirited team. Having represented the East Midlands at the National finals as an Under 14 team last year, I am hoping they will draw on that experience to achieve a top result.”

On the same day the first team came third and the under 14 team came sixth in their respective tournaments.