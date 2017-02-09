NETBALL: Oundle School team through to national finals

Oundle School’s Under 16 netball team have won through to next month’s national finals.

And they did it in style at the regional championships held at Oundle School by winning all their matches to be crowned East Midlands champions.

The nine wins came against Spalding (9-2), West Bridgford (13-3), Queen Elizabeth (9-7), Nottingham High (10-4), Oakham (10-2), Ecclesborne (11-2), Loughborough (11-4), Ockbrook (14-6) and Quinton (9-6).

Head of Girls’ Netball, Bev Burnham, commented: “This was a super performance throughout the tournament by a spirited team. Having represented the East Midlands at the national finals as an Under 14 team last year, I am hoping they will draw on that experience to achieve a top result.”

On the same day the first team came third and the Under 14 team came sixth in their respective tournaments.