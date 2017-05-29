NETBALL: Oundle girls off to New Zealand with England

Oundle School netballer Sienna Rushton (15) has been selected to go on tour with the England Under 19 squad to new Zealand in July.

The highlight of the tour sees the team compete in the 2017 Netball NZ Under 19 Championships at the ASB Sports Centre, Wellington, from July 10-13.

During the tour the Under 19s also take on Beko League opposition, giving many of them their first taste of the New Zealand style of play.

Back in March, Sienna was capped three times for England Under 17s at the European Championships in Belfast. England won the title after wins against Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.