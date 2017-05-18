National medals for brother and sister

Brother and sister Jasper and Lucy Blackwell both won bronze medals at a national skiing championship event recently.

The Kirkstone House School pupils from West Deeping raced in the Independent Schools Association National Championship at the Snow Centre in Hemel Hempstead and both finished third - Lucy in the under 12 girls category and Jasper in the under 10 boys.

The talented twosome went on to compete in the Eastern Region Ski Association Schools Race at the Norfolk Snowsports Club in Norwich and this time Lucy took gold in the under 12 girls section and Jasper, currently a year two pupil, raced against Year 3 and Year 4 boys and was a pleased to take bronze.